Deep Root Records launches their United By Music Yacht Series
Deep Root Records takes over the Pangaea Yacht for the United By Music Initiative; with performances from Francis Mercier, Dean Mickoski, and Layla Benitez.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 10th, 2020, Deep Root Records hosted their first United By Music live stream on the Pangaea yacht with label head Francis Mercier . NYC’s Premier House Music Imprint & Event Powerhouse Deep Root Records launched the #UnitedByMusic fundraiser in partnership with Europe’s dance music station Radio FG and the Recording Academy’s and Grammys MusiCares. The fundraiser is an initiative designed to support entertainers and gig workers negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Deep Root Records has been able to reach an audience of 1.6 million people with the help of Radio FG and MusiCares, along with their other partners. Since the launch of the live streams, the initiative has generated almost 2 million views and raised nearly $1,000 to support impacted entertainment workers.
Deep Root Records takes pride in its various worldwide partnerships. Collaboration with a number of global brands and companies has allowed the label to build large and consistent viewership for their past live streams. The community’s only grown more as the label & its partners work to continue bringing the ever-familiar four-on-the-floor rhythms of house music to viewers’ living rooms, in support of all those affected by the pandemic.
- List of Sponsors grows to include Madorasindahouse, Data Transmission, The Recording Academy’s non-profit MusiCares, Radio FG, Mixx Cruise, Pure Ibiza Radio, Secret NYC, ThatDrop.com, Koolwaters, and more
- Label Head Francis Mercier kicks things off a set of classic house & disco jams
- Deep Root & Subliminal Artist Dean Mickoski follows up with his set on July 17th
- Layla Benitez will finish off on July 24th at 1PM EST; more details on her set can be found on the United By Music NY Summer Edition Aboard The Pangaea event page
About Deep Root Records: Deep Root Records is an NYC-based independent record label with an established event planning department. The cornerstones of Deep Root’s mission is to serve artists in three ways: Artist Management, Music Exploitation, and Event Production. The company was founded by Brown University alumnus and music producer, Francis Mercier, along with University of Virginia alumnus and entrepreneur, Ajamu Kambon. Today, Deep Root prides itself on being a home for artists creating exceptional dance music, and providing artists with an income avenue from its well-established Sync & Licensing department. Artists have agreed that this is an excellent way to increase revenue and exposure. Securing placements in movies, television shows, advertisements, video games, and other audiovisual works is consistent and notably lucrative. Lastly, but certainly not least, Deep Root also has an events production department –– Deep Root Sessions –– that books its artists at world-renowned venues around the world for fans to get an elaborate and exclusive experience.
