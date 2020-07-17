Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Candidate Virginia Savietto Qualifications Questioned in Palm Beach County School Board Race

Public records show Virginia Savietto is making false claims to exaggerate her resume ahead of Florida primary election

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Palm Beach County School Board, District 2, elections, Candidate Virginia Savietto’s claims of being a certified teacher are being called into question.
In campaign material, Savietto has claimed repeatedly to be a certified teacher. Public records obtained through the Florida Department of Education Bureau of Educator Certification show Savietto is not certified. Documents show she applied, but never completed the application process and is not certified by the state.

In campaign material, Savietto has claimed to be an adjunct professor. Public records with Palm Beach State College show Savietto has never taught or is scheduled to teach a class there. She is claiming to be a professor even though she has never taught a class.

Back up documents verifying this information can be found here - https://we.tl/t-TLK9P4WUGK.

The Palm Beach County School Board District 2 primary election is August 18th. It is an open seat because member Chuck Shaw is retiring. Virginia Savietto is one of three candidates running in the election. The other two candidates are Alexandria Ayala and David DiCrescenzo. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote in the August Primary, the top two vote recipients move forward to the November General Election. The District covers parts of West Palm Beach, Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lake Clarke Shores and Lake Worth.

