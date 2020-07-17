N.D. Law Review Symposium on Aug. 17 moved to virtual only format

The University of North Dakota School of Law has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state and on campus as we near August 17. After consulting with the UND Safety Office and working through the stringent event approval guidelines required by the University of North Dakota, the difficult decision was made that the Law Review Symposium will be moved to a virtual platform for all participants. Information about how to access the symposium online will be sent to all registrants as those details are finalized. For the most updated information please see the Law Review Symposium website.

The North Dakota Law Review is excited about the speakers and content put together for this Symposium and look forward to strong participation in our virtual event. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact UND Law staff member Jatoi Moore at jatoi.moore@und.edu or 701-777-2282.