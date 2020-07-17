MDC to hold several Discover Nature Fishing events in August

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce children to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds. These are some of the many benefits of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature Fishing Program.

This program provides free lessons to help kids and families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing through a series of four instructional sessions:

Lesson 1: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling

Lesson 2: How to tie a knot and bait a hook

Lesson 3: Five common Missouri fish – their anatomy, habitats, and life cycles

Lesson 4: Fishing with lures, fishing regulations

In August, interested families will have a chance to take Discover Nature Fishing Classes at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center near Winona, the Bray Conservation Area near Rolla, and the George O. White Nursery near Licking. Here's more information about the Discover Nature Fishing events at each of these locations:

Aug. 5: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, 20086 Highway 60, Winona, (Shannon County) 573-325-1381, Lessons 1 and 2, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173664

Aug. 6: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, Lessons 3 and 4 (participants must take Lesson 1 before they can sign up for this session), register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173670

Aug. 20: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Bray Conservation Area, 14220 CR 7000 (Bridge School Road), Rolla (Phelps County), Lessons 1 and 2, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173666

Aug. 22: 9 a.m.-noon, Bray Conservation Area, Lessons 3 and 4 (participants must take Lesson 1 before they can attend this session), register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173667

Aug. 27: 5:30-8 p.m., George O. White Nursery, 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, (Texas County), Lessons 1 and 2, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173668

Aug. 29: 9 a.m.-noon, George O. White Nursery, Lessons 3 and 4 (participants must take Lesson 1 before they can sign up for this session, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173669

These events are open to participants age 7 and up. Entire families are encouraged to register and participate. Participants will be asked to maintain safe social distance space from staff and other participants who are not part of their family. All three events (Twin Pines, Bray Conservation Area, George O. White Nursery) will feature hands-on fishing opportunities. Equipment and bait will be provided and participants will not need a fishing permit to fish during the programs. Adults who do not wish to fish must accompany their children at all times. Participants who complete all four lessons will receive a $25 Bass Pro gift card.

People can get more information about these programs by calling the MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains (551 Joe Jones Blvd.), 417-256-7161. Information about other upcoming Discover Nature Fishing classes can be found at mdc.mo.gov.