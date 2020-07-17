MDC to offer virtual program on cottonmouths July 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many people, all snakes found in or near water are presumed to be cottonmouths, also known as “water moccasins.” Cottonmouths do, indeed, live in Missouri, but all of Missouri’s snakes can swim and many can be found, at least occasionally, near water. Learning more about water moccasins may help you avoid confrontations with these venomous snakes and ease your worry level when you see a snake in the water.

People can learn about more about these snakes at a free virtual Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Identifying the Water Moccasin.” MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center staff will offer this online program July 30, from 1-1:30 p.m. Among the topics this class will cover is how to identify cottonmouths (i.e., "water moccasin"), their habitat and some precautions you can take to keep from being bitten. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173690

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.