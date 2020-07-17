Hoyer Statement on the Committee on House Administration Hearing on Remote Voting During National Emergencies

“With COVID-19 infections continuing to surge in many states, it is critical that the House keep taking the steps necessary to engage in the people’s business safely and in a way that does not exacerbate this crisis. That’s why we passed H. Res. 965, which provided for House committees to meet virtually using secure, remote technologies as well as for proxy voting through a system that is verifiable and safe. For several weeks now, the House has been operating under the provisions of H. Res. 965 successfully, which ensures that Members can continue to represent their districts effectively without putting their constituents and Capitol Hill employees in danger by risking the spread of COVID-19 through travel to and from Washington. “I am glad that the Committee on House Administration is holding a hearing today to discuss the prospect of introducing a remote-voting system for use during emergencies like this pandemic. Chairwoman Lofgren understands the severity of this challenge and the need to ensure the safety of constituents, Congressional staff and employees, and Members. Republicans continue to oppose taking safe steps to enable the House to do its job remotely because they are seeking to distract from the reality that they are offering no real solutions to the challenges before us. In trying to prevent the House from being able to act, they seek to hide the fact that they would choose not to take action at all on a host of critical issues facing our nation. “I look forward to seeing what comes out of today’s hearing. I will continue to work closely with Chairwoman Lofgren, with Speaker Pelosi, and with Members to determine the best ways for the Democratic-led House to ensure the continuity of its operations safely during this pandemic so that it can keep working For The People.”