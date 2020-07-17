Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission Receives Approval To Construct Memorial Statue

COLUMBUS – Today, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission received preliminary approval for the construction of a memorial monument at the Ohio Statehouse honoring the women’s suffrage movement in Ohio. One hundred years after the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, the commission believes there is no better time to highlight such a pivotal point in our state and nation’s history by demonstrating that the Statehouse is truly the house of all Ohioans.

“It’s unacceptable that right now there are no female statues on Statehouse grounds other than mythological figures,” said LaRose. “The Statehouse has always been the people’s house, and as it continues to serve as a centerpiece for debate, peaceful protest, and history, I’m thrilled that women will finally be represented with the honor they’ve long deserved.”

The Commission has five years in which to raise funds for construction, work with the Statehouse architect to choose a location, and establish a design for the monument. After this five-year period, CSRAB will vote to grant its final approval. To learn more about the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and how to support it, visit OhioSoS.gov/WomensSuffrage.

