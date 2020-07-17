US 84 Safety Project Begins Monday

LUBBOCK – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin a $1.95 million project to make safety improvements to more than nine miles of US 84, from MLK Jr. Boulevard in Lubbock to County Road 3300 (Mango Avenue) near the community of Posey.

“The project will install cable median barriers along US 84 in Lubbock County, from Lubbock to the community of Posey, and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadway,” said Mike Wittie, P.E, TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer. “Cable median barriers are designed to stop vehicles from crossing the open median and prevent the worst kinds of crashes, including head-on collisions.”

To increase safety and reduce traffic conflict points, the project will also remove several crossovers along the project limits. US 84 traffic will see various shoulder and inside lane closures throughout the project’s duration, Wittie noted.

“The project is scheduled to begin on July 20. Contractor, Massana Construction, Inc., from Tyrone, George, will close the US 84 inside lanes and shoulders, in both directions, to traffic in two-mile increments,” Wittie said. “Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone, slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment.”

The project’s completion date is scheduled for early-December.