New Rent Savings Service for Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Professionals
Staffing agency; Recruiting for Good Co-Op will reward referrals to companies with rent savings; the service is only for professionals who make a difference.
Join the Co-Op Love to Live in LA, Start Today!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recruiting co-op provides a Collaborative Equitable Funding service to improve the quality of life for like-minded LA professionals (Co-Op members) who make a difference, successfully (participate in referral program) and enable Recruiting for Good.
Co-Op members earn 50% of proceeds generated from placements (fulltime hires) to offset the cost of rent in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica.
According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to collaborate and reward like-minded professionals, who love to live in LA."
How to Join The Co-Op
Must live in Marina Del Rey or Santa Monica, be a US Citizen or US Resident, and 25 years old.
Co-Op members are in 'Good' standing, and have volunteered (make a difference in the community).
Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time and speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good (Co-Op).
1. Co-Op member completes call; and is invited to participate in Recruiting for Good (introduce a company hiring professional staff).
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); co-op member receives 50% of proceeds (from finder's fee) to offset the cost of rent.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Are you a parent in LA, whose daughter or son lives in Santa Monica (or Marina Del Rey) and needs help paying rent? Join our Co-Op, we love to help awesome parents; so the kids don't have to move back home."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to improve the quality of life for members (and their family) by offsetting the cost of living in LA. Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies generated are evenly split 50/50 to benefit Co-Op members and staffing agency, Recruiting for Good; to learn more visit www.RecruitingCo-Op.com.
