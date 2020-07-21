LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY WILL BE CHANGING LIVES FROM SCRATCH IN TORONTO WITH FIFTH FRANCHISE DEAL
First-of-its-Kind, Montessori-inspired Little Kitchen Academy will be opening its first location in Toronto in early 2021
Our environment, our curriculum, our approach, and the practical life skills the students learn at LKA are more relevant now than ever before.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) announced today -- on the heels of announcing its global expansion plans just a few weeks ago -- the company has inked its fifth franchise deal and first Little Kitchen Academy to be located in the Greater Toronto Area, in Ontario, Canada. Little Kitchen Academy, the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children ages three through teen, opened its successful flagship location in Vancouver in June 2019, with an ambitious growth plan for global expansion.
“Changing lives from scratch is not just our tagline, we are seeing it happen each and every day,” said Brian Curin, CEO of Little Kitchen Academy. “Our environment, our curriculum, our approach, and the practical life skills the students learn at LKA are more relevant now than ever before. We are delighted to provide the franchise opportunity for amazing people like Felicia to bring this to their communities and change lives from scratch with us.”
“My curiosity led me to Little Kitchen Academy,” said Felicia Sia, first Toronto franchisee. “I was searching for ways to grow my son’s independence in the kitchen, while providing a learning experience that empowers him to explore flavours, textures, and different types of food, and serendipitously came across Little Kitchen Academy on Instagram. I knew the moment I visited the website that I needed to bring this to my community.”
“We know that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, we are impacting positive lifestyle changes that result in a more independent, healthier, and more joyful child,” said Felicity Curin, Founder of Little Kitchen Academy. “With Felicia Sia, our newest franchisee, we were drawn to her curiosity and extensive food background. Felicia connects with our purpose and we could not be happier to have her opening our first location in Ontario!”
While the new LKA will be in the Greater Toronto Area, the exact location will most likely be in Mississauga. Timing for opening is expected to be early 2021, with enrollments starting this winter. A hallmark of the Little Kitchen Academy experience – the inviting, inclusive and modern kitchen environment – will be featured at the new location, complete with handwashing centre, 10 individual cooking stations (aka Little Kitchens) that are physically distanced appropriately, each with its own oven, cooktop, sink, prep table, Kitchen Aid mixer, and all the equipment and utensils, which are meticulously kept cleaned and commercially sanitized between each class, needed to make the “from scratch” creations. The new location also will include three other brand signature items -- a community table made of more than 33,000 recycled chopsticks, by ChopValue, for students to enjoy their creations at the close of every lesson (due to increased safety measures, we have temporarily shifted the community dining aspect to be enjoyed at our individual workstations), Emeco chairs made of recycled plastic bottles, and an eye-catching living food wall, powered by AeroGarden, for students to grow and harvest fruits, vegetables and herbs for their creations. For a virtual taste of our environment, visit Welcome To Our Kitchen
Little Kitchen Academy sessions run year-round and focus on seasonal, locally grown and organic produce and ingredients, with classes running three hours each and are taught by age group by three instructors, who can host up to 10 students per class. The learning begins as soon as students enter the “for student chefs only” environment, where they learn and practice proper handwashing. Each student dons a chef coat and a fitted pair of BIRKENSTOCK kitchen shoes (one of several global brand partners) to begin his or her personalized cooking journey, which includes experimenting with math and science concepts; testing one’s reading skills; understanding proper surface sanitization; learning social etiquette and table manners while enjoying a meal together; and learning sustainable decision making as students learn about local, in-season, and organic produce, in a safe and empowering environment that promotes a circular economy.
Potential franchisees who share the company’s purpose, vision and values can learn more at littlekitchenacdemy.com
About Little Kitchen Academy
Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) is the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will affect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. LKA has forged strategic global partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, Chef Works, Emeco, ChopValue, Welcome Industries, and Location3. Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship venue is located at 3744 West 10th Avenue in Vancouver, BC. For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit https://littlekitchenacademy.com/ or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
