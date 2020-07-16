Luxury Handmade Artistic Steel Furniture Maker Invictus Steelworks Pivots During Covid with Woman Made Sneeze Guards
Pivoting to adapt to the pandemic, Invictus Steelworks launches sturdy and aesthetic plexiglass shields while maintaining a robust handmade furniture line
It became clear that not only would we have to adjust to the business environment of the pandemic, but also pivot our manufacturing process to facilitate to production of sneeze guards.”FARR WEST, UTAH, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invictus Steelworks announced today that their new line of custom sneeze guards are now woman-made. Beth Simmons, wife of steel furniture artist Robert Simmons, has taken over fabrication of this recently released product line. The handmade metal and plexiglass sneeze guards are unique, stable and aesthetically pleasing. This line is in addition to their unique lines of luxury handmade furniture.
— Beth Simmons
“When Covid-19 quarantines first began, over $50,000 of orders were put on hold or canceled within a week. It was an overwhelming feeling to realize everything we had worked so hard for could be lost due to the pandemic,” says Robert Simmons, who along with his wife, owns Invictus Steelworks. “A major portion of our business is high end sculptural conference tables, statement tables and other furniture for the hospitality industry, including restaurants and hotels. The demand in those industries instantly evaporated with quarantines being implemented. We really didn’t know what to expect.”
The pair had to come up with a new business plan to adapt to the business environment of the pandemic, and within a few weeks, they launched their sneeze guard product.
“My husband designs and fabricates everything we ship himself. It became clear that not only would we have to adjust to the business environment of the pandemic, but also pivot our manufacturing process to facilitate to production of sneeze guards, which has a short lead time compared to our typical six to eight weeks for our furniture lines,” says Beth.
To the surprise of the Simmons, they began receiving furniture orders from forward thinking businesses and individuals that needed to make changes in their home to better accommodate their changing needs.
“We knew we had to implement a solution quickly, as we would eventually reach a point where both furniture and sneeze guards would be due at the same time. We tried outsourcing the metal bases, but the local steel shops were as busy as we were. Hiring someone to help would mean raising prices, which we didn’t want to do. The solution ended up being me transitioning from a business manager role to working full time in the shop making sneeze guards. When you own a business, you have to do what needs done, and Robert is not only an amazing artist and welder, but a fabulous teacher. He taught me everything I needed to know to take over the line so he could dedicate himself to our main business and we could still help other business open safely during the pandemic.”
Features and benefits of Invictus Steelworks Sneeze Guards include.
• Handmade, sturdy metal bases that go with any décor
• Standard matte black or nickel silver finishes, other colors available
• Customize a solution/configuration for your needs or choose one of our standard configurations
• Free Shipping
• Installs in minutes with a phillips head screw driver and 3/8” wrench
• One free cut out per panel
• Velcro is included for under the feet to make semi-permanent without damaging or drilling into surfaces.
• Proprietary bracketing system allows for various configurations and added stability for long sections or L, T, X or U shaped sneeze guards
Custom sneeze guards are handmade to order, and are currently 15% off. Single flat panels start at $208.25 for an 18x30” panels, $306 for a 48x30” panel, and $637.50 for a 60x30 panel. Shipping is free. Other sizes and configurations are available. For more information on Invictus Steelworks sneeze guards, visit https://www.invictussteelworks.com/plexi-barriers.
About Invictus Steelworks: Led by furniture artist Robert Simmons, Invictus Steelworks offers unique original steel furniture designs, metal sculpture and unique gazebos. All of our work is handmade in the USA, in beautiful Farr West, Utah, at the western edge of the Rocky Mountains. Invictus Steelworks has exhibited at some of the most prestigious design shows in the United States, including the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York City and the Kimball Park City Arts Festival.
