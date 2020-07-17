MIKE XI drops debut track GHOSTS

Fresh New Hip Hop Artist MIKE XI debuts with haunting single GHOSTS

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike XI is a Los Angeles based rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, Mike was introduced to music at a young age. Before he was 10 years old, Mike was singing and playing the piano in state level competitions.

Before pursuing music as a career, he worked heavily in tech and marketing. His time in different industries, while filled with education, left him feeling empty and wanting more. Since moving into music, Mike has grown on Tiktok to over 150,000 followers.

“Realized at the end of 2019 that music was where my heart was and that I had been ignoring it my whole life.” MIKE XI

Mike’s debut single, G​ hosts​, drops at midnight on July 17th, was produced by Vince Kottkamp (Nea) and co-written by Kate Morgan (blackbear, The Chainsmokers). The track is Mike’s expression of how toxic relationships can cause PTSD and leave wounds that need to be spoken to be healed. His blend of smooth melodies, crispy rapping, and introspective lyrics give this track an alternative hip-hop feel. Drawing influences from Lil Wayne to Post Malone, Elton John and miscellaneous 90s alterna rock, ​Ghosts​ establishes the beginning of Mike’s career.

“This song is for anyone who’s been in a bad relationship and just wants to run away.” Mike XI

Live Action Video for ​Ghosts ​is set for release​ ​July 20th.

Mike plans to release a song a month til the end of summer. Each song diving deeper, highlighting the many sides of this versatile artist.

Lyric Video for ​Ghost https://youtu.be/Iqh55Pz_Q7s

Contact: Lisi Linares

PR@mikeximusic.com https://www.mikeximusic.com/