New updates posted to COVID-19 guidelines for businesses

As public health guidance has evolved on best practices to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, WEDC has been monitoring this guidance and has made updates to its general guidelines for all businesses.

When initially posted, the guidelines focused largely on how to reopen safely after a closure. Now that most businesses are operating again—many in a limited or amended capacity—the revised guidelines focus on how to prioritize employee and customer safety while continuing to operate amid a pandemic.

Additional updates will be posted to the guidelines for individual industries in the coming weeks.

View and download the COVID-19 guidelines for businesses.

