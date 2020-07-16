31 Wisconsin school districts awarded Fab Labs Grants

Over the past five years, WEDC has invested more than $2.8 million to help 77 school districts across the state create and equip fabrication laboratories (fab labs) that support hands-on education in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) subject areas.

Even with the pandemic and uncertainty around instructional models in the fall, a new round of Fab Labs Grants was announced this spring, awarding more than $690,000 to 31 school districts.

These grants are long-term investments in equipping Wisconsin students with crucial skills for the workforce, notes Governor Tony Evers.

“Fab labs remain one of the best ways for students to gain experience in the high-tech manufacturing jobs where Wisconsin leads,” Governor Evers said in May when the new round of grants were announced. “During the current coronavirus crisis, when we’ve needed quick turnaround for protective gear and other medical devices, those manufacturers have become even more important to our state.”

In fact, some of the school-based fab labs have helped produce items needed for the state’s COVID-19 response, such as face shields and masks. Rhinelander High School, under the guidance of faculty member Mike Wojtusik, is one of these.

As 3D printable and design files have become available free of charge for public use, fab labs across the state have made use of them to produce items including the “Montana Mask,” a face protector that can be sanitized and reused, with a customizable level of protection depending on the material used for the filter. Once schools closed in early March, Wojtusik used the equipment to make masks for faculty, custodial staff and other community members in need, producing 25 of the specialized masks per day for several weeks.

“I didn’t want to look back months later and wish that we had done something more,” says Wojtusik. “We had the tools and resources here to help out, so that’s what we decided to do.”

Fab labs are high-technology workshops equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components like 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters. WEDC’s Fab Labs Grant Program supports the purchase of fab lab equipment for elementary, middle, junior high and high school students.

The following school districts were awarded Fab Labs Grants in May:

Merrill Area Public Schools, $15,000

School District of Brown Deer, $25,000

Mellen School District, $24,500

Rice Lake Area School District, $25,000

School District of Beloit Turner, $25,000

Milwaukee Public Schools, $25,000

School District of Abbotsford, $15,000

School District of Mauston, $15,000

New Lisbon School District, $9,700

Somerset School District, $25,000

Waupun Area School District, $25,000

Pewaukee School District, $25,000

School District of Poynette, $23,900

Elmbrook Schools, $25,000

School District of Drummond, $13,200

Wauwatosa School District, $25,000

School District of Mondovi, $25,000

Oshkosh Area School District, $25,000

Washington Island School District, $25,000

Eau Claire Area School District, $25,000

School District of Omro, $25,000

Coleman School District, $25,000

School District of Random Lake, $25,000

Union Grove Union High School District, $25,000

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah School District, $22,200

Lake Holcombe School District, $25,000

School District of New Berlin, $19,000

Cedarburg School District, $25,000

Elkhorn Area School District, $13,500

School District of Mishicot, $22,200

Westby Area School District, $25,000

“Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive,” says WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.