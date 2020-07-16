Road Work Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to rehabilitate and improve the paved surface of two roads in Lamar County will begin July 20.

The contractor, Richard Drake Construction Company LP, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3 million. "The contractor anticipates completing the work in about six months," officials said.

The project will affect FM 79 (Northwest 19th Street) from Loop 286 to BU 82H. The contractor will mill the existing pavement and place a new hot-mix asphalt surface, make improvements to cross drainage structures and install sidewalk near Justiss Elementary School.

The second location is FM 1507 (Jefferson Street). From State Highway 19/Church Street to South Collegiate Drive, the contractor will mill the existing pavement and place a new hot-mix asphalt surface. "The contractor will also reconstruct and resurface the existing roadway from South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286," officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel these roads are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking and car audio or navigation systems.