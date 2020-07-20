Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 95 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,955 in the last 365 days.

AccelByte Is Now an AWS Select Technology Partner

The AWS and AccelByte partnership makes it much easier to get online game up and running with the best services possible.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccelByte has officially joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). Now it’s easier than ever to use their services together with AWS cloud hosting for backend solutions that’s scalable, reliable, and affordable. With AWS’s servers availability across the world and AccelByte’s 24/7 monitored services, they make sure that the game runs smoothly for players around the world.

AccelByte offers all of the cloud services that online game needs to provide the best gameplay experience, such as cloud save, cross-platform player account management, cross-platform commerce services, and dedicated server management. Clients have the freedom to pick and choose from a wide range of services to meet their game needs and integrate them with other services that are already used. They also make sure that clients can easily implement the services into the game with the assistance of technical support team on standby.

By using their Dedicated Servers (DS) and DS Management service Armada running on AWS, clients can receive richer session information when using AccelByte Cloud services such as Lobby, Matchmaking, and Statistics. Clients can also have better autoscaling based on built-in Telemetry events such as Player Login and Matchmaking. The AWS and AccelByte partnership makes it much easier to get online game up and running with the best services possible.

Click here to visit AccelByte's page on AWS Partner Network.

AccelByte Inc
+62 851-5603-9315
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AccelByte Is Now an AWS Select Technology Partner

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.