Skyworks Global Opens First Dealership in Brazil
Skyworks starts to actively promote its aircraft in one of the largest helicopter/VTOL markets in the worldSALT LAKE CITY, UT, U.S.A., July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Global Inc. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced the opening of its first dealership in Brazil with the appointment of Aero Store Aviation as its dealer in the state of São Paolo. The Aero Store has been in the aviation market for 15 years and has expertise in aircraft sales, aftermarket service and support, including parts and components supply and pilot training.
Dr. Marcelo Felippes, Skyworks’ Director of Business Development in South America, after extensive research, selected Aero Store Aviation to be the first Skyworks dealer in Brazil. Dr. Felippes stated: “Skyworks Global is a leader in commercializing gyroplanes and we are extremely excited to be working with Mr. José Barth, owner of Aero Store Aviation in the state of São Paulo, where the fleet of helicopters is one of the largest in the world."
The dealership will initially focus on Skyworks’ Hawk 5 and SparrowHawk aircraft.
The Hawk 5 combines the safety, reliability, and cost effectiveness of fixed wing aircraft with the runway independence of a helicopter. Utilizing an engine-driven pre-rotation system while the aircraft is on the ground, the Hawk 5 is capable of jump take-offs, allowing take-off from almost anywhere. In flight the Hawk 5 is always in autorotation with a free-spinning rotor. In the unlikely event of a total power failure, the Hawk 5’s rotor continues to spin in a normal glide path to the ground leaving the pilot in control to make a safe landing. Outside of the Rolls Royce engine, the only moving parts in the Hawk 5 are a few unpowered bearings for the rotor. The owner gains lower costs and higher reliability. Coupled with the flying simplicity of fixed wing aircraft, the Hawk 5 is a workhorse.
The SparrowHawk has significantly improved the Gyroplane kit design by introducing the innovative "center-line-thrust" placement of the propeller and appropriately aligning the rotor thrust vector. The award winning SparrowHawk design has been widely featured by leading aviation media, including the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and Popular Rotorcraft Association (PRA). In the opinion of many, the SparrowHawk III Quick-build Kit is by far the easiest to assemble and now with thousands of flight hours and more than 100 SparrowHawks sold, the SparrowHawk III has been widely accepted as one of the most capable, affordable, and safest gyroplanes in the kit market.
Mr. José Barth, the President of Aero Store Aviation, stated that “We are very excited to be working with Skyworks to introduce, sell and service their exceptional aircraft in the Brazilian market.”
About Aero Store Aviation
Aero Store Aviation has been in the aircraft market for 15 years, offering the services of purchasing, sales, import and export of aircraft, sale of aeronautical parts and components, hangar and airport service. From our infrastructure, customer service and all the services we provide, we are attentive to every detail, every need, as we are in one of the most competitive markets which requires a high degree of knowledge of aviation. For more information, visit www.aerostoreaviation.com
About Skyworks
Skyworks Global is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com
