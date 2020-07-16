Sub U Systems and Connect Tech Inc. Announce Partnership to Scale Production of Communications and Computing Solutions
Connect Tech and SUB-U joined forces to tackle the IP networking, cybersecurity, and communications challenges of tactical and edge-of-network applications.
Partnering with Connect Tech enables us to bring our innovative products and solutions to customers requiring volume and scalability of equipment production, in short, quick-turn timelines.”TURNERSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sub U Systems (SUB-U) and Connect Tech Inc. (Connect Tech) have entered into a strategic partnership to bring leading-edge, secure IP networking, computing, and signal processing hardware and software to the commercial, government, and military markets. Combining the capabilities of the two companies brings unrivaled, enterprise-class, performance typically found in large, power hungry, rack-mount compute solutions into highly portable, ruggedized, low power solutions ideal for industrial and defense applications.
— Keir Tomasso, President of Sub U Systems
For over 12 years, SUB-U (formerly Information Assurance Specialists) has been a technology leader in the innovation and development of Software Definable Networking – Appliances™, deployable computing products as well as highly specialized Comprised Solutions for use in the National Security Agency’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. In response to customer demand and product developments, SUB-U is expanding beyond its traditional market space, including Department of Defense (DOD) Programs of Record and commercial Industrial Internet of Things (IIot) applications.
“Partnering with Connect Tech, with their extraordinary engineering team and manufacturing capabilities, enables us to bring our innovative products and solutions to customers requiring volume and scalability of equipment production, in short, quick-turn timelines,” said Keir Tomasso, President of Sub U Systems. “Having used Connect Tech as our preferred manufacturing partner for over five years, we are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership and the capabilities it provides each company.”
With 35 years in business, Connect Tech has an unparalleled breadth and depth of I/O products and extensive expertise in embedded computing hardware with NVIDIA GPU technologies. Connect Tech is an industry specialist in designing and manufacturing high-speed digital designs into the smallest system-level solutions when the time to market is critical, with the ability to produce tens of thousands highly complex boards per year.
Connect Tech and SUB-U joined forces with similar mindsets and understanding of the time-to-market value proposition. “SUB-U continues to challenge the possible with its secure, rugged, easy to use deployable communications, computing and IIoT solutions,” said David Worthen, P.Eng., President of Connect Tech Inc. “Combining our unique capabilities will allow the partnership to produce a broad range of products to tackle the pressing IP Networking, cybersecurity, and communications challenges of tactical and edge-of-network applications.”
About Connect Tech
Connect Tech Inc. is NVIDIA’s largest global embedded hardware partner offering a wide array of NVIDIA® Jetson™ solutions, as well as embedded solutions for a variety of industry standards, including COM Express, SMARC, and more. With over 35 years of embedded computing experience, Connect Tech’s range of proven technology includes complete embedded systems, carrier boards, thermal solutions, and more. With in-house design and manufacturing services, Connect Tech can provide fast turn-around of custom design services, taking you from development to deployment in record time. www.connecttech.com
About Sub U Systems
Located in Turnersville, NJ, Sub U Systems designs and manufactures software and hardware-based IP networking route, switch, computing and IIOT solutions for the commercial, public safety, and defense markets. As NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) experts, Sub U Systems delivers secure enterprise-level products that meet the most stringent mission requirements where ruggedization, size, weight, and power are critical. The company also provides a full range of specialized support services in the form of custom design engineering, engineering support, and COMSEC and INFOSEC segment consulting. www.sub-u.com
