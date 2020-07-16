The Houstonian Club – Keeping Kids Safe & Active During COVID-19
Known as a leader in the fitness industry, The Houstonian Club has made a name for themselves once again in their response to COVID-19.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As soon as the pandemic began, The Houstonian Club staff partnered with health experts and got to work implementing a plan to keep members, guests, and staff safe. Every aspect of health and safety was given thoughtful consideration before reopening, especially when it came to The Club’s youngest members. Careful planning was given to children’s activities and classes to keep them safe and ensure they continue having fun.
Aquatics
Summer in Houston wouldn’t be complete without some pool time, and The Houstonian Club has made sure that safety is first when it comes to all three temperature-controlled pools on property. Small group (maximum of four children) and private swim lessons are available with appropriate physical distancing and masked instructors. Children who aren’t able to swim independently will have a parent in the water to ensure proper distance from other swimmers and instructors.
The Houstonian Club has also implemented a secure reservation system to ease worries about overcrowding in the popular resort, garden, or sports pools. Families reserve a spot and have 2 hours to enjoy their stay in the garden or resort pool and 55 minutes in the sports pool. Each reservation also comes with a designated “family pod” consisting of a table, chairs, and two lounge chairs where families can relax. All pods and high touch areas are sanitized between use to ensure safety.
Racquet Sports
Interest in racquet sports has surged during this time as it is one of the most accessible games to play while physical distancing. The Houstonian Club offers private and semi-private lessons, as well as camps where all participants must provide their own equipment to minimize cross contamination. Group classes are kept small, and physical distancing requirements are in place for both instructors and students.
Kids Club
Parents love to work out, and kids love to visit the Kids Club. Ratios are kept small, and all children are given a quick health screening before being allowed to stay a maximum of three hours per day. Every two hours toys are switched out for sanitizing, and the Kids Club closes entirely for one hour each day for sanitizing and deep cleaning.
Summer Camp, Virtual Camp, & Fun in a Box
The Houstonian Club’s Youth Department has worked hard to make sure that kids have fun no matter where they are. Virtual Camp and Fun in a Box help keep boredom at bay for families who aren’t quite ready for their little ones to venture out. Each fun activity comes with supplies and video links, so children can participate in both group and independent entertainment.
In-person summer camp is available with small ratios, health screenings, and physical distancing in place. All children are given individually wrapped lunches, there are scheduled handwashing times throughout the day, and all children over the age of 10 are required to wear a mask at all times.
Strength Classes
The personal trainers at The Houstonian Club are ready to teach children strength, coordination, and confidence using fitness equipment. What makes these classes unique is that each child has their own “pod” spaced at least 10 feet from other participants and the instructor. Each pod comes complete with TRX equipment, dumbbell weights, an exercise mat, bench, and bands. All pods and equipment are sanitized after each use.
The Houstonian Club Infrastructure
The Houstonian Club looked to experts locally and around the world to discover and implement best practices for new sanitation guidelines. With increased and safe sanitation top of mind, The Club began using BioSafe patented technology that converts municipal water into a powerful contaminant-removing, bacteria-killing agent that cleans and sanitizes without the use of chemicals. The Club also focused on increased ventilation using fresh air from outside and converting their air filtration systems to hospital-grade level. Along with physical distancing markers, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes available to members at all times, The Club hopes to ensure peace of mind for all members and guests.
