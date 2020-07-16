XeneX/GTM Partnership
GTM to offer xenexSOC, the AI-based Security Operations Center (SOC)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA., XeneX - June 22nd, 2020 – Global Technology Market (GTM) is partnering with XeneX to offer its xenexSOC - Cloud Security Operations Center (SOC) to managed service providers (MSPs) who are challenged by an evolving threat landscape. MSPs are on front lines of protecting their clients against data breaches, malware, ransomware and other attacks for which they are often unprepared. To address these threats, XeneX is applying its security expertise and portfolio to MSPs in partnership with GTM to bring them the tools that will strengthen their security posture and better protect both themselves and their clients.
“As we see businesses consistently rank security as one of their top concerns, we are also seeing a shift where MSP’s are expected to have turnkey solutions which typically has been a challenge given client’s diverse technology stacks. xenexSOC gives MSP’s the confidence and visibility to protect their client’s businesses,” said Strickland Jones, Managing Partner, Global Technology Market.
XeneX’s multi-level, multi-tenancy platform collects and enriches endpoint, network, and cloud telemetry, and then analyzes it with multiple detection engines. Machine learning and custom detection rules then deliver personalized protection for MSP Clients.
While other products have limited visibility, the vendor-neutral xenexSOC Platform enables broad visibility and works seamlessly with existing technology stacks, making it easy to adopt while eliminating blind spots and vendor lock-in.
“This is a great example of how we're continuing to work closely with our partners and have them accelerate their opportunities across the entire customer experience,” said Kevin Nikkhoo, CEO, XeneX. “As customers reimagine their applications, transform their infrastructure, empower their teams, and secure their data - our entire portfolio is partner ready.”
“Medium-size & Enterprise businesses are looking to MSPs as their trusted technology advisor, and with this responsibility comes the need to protect them from the ever-increasing threat landscape,” said Kevin Nikkhoo, CEO, XeneX. “They are easy targets for cybercriminals and often the least prepared. MSPs are now on the front lines of protecting their clients against data breaches, malware, ransomware, and other attacks and often are feeling unprepared.”
About XeneX:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, XeneX provides SOC services, which include detection, response and remediation for customers globally. XeneX exclusively offers the only AI-based, fully managed cloud SOC that integrates multiple security tools into one platform and is managed 24/7 by a team of advanced security experts. Visit, www.xenexsoc.com, for more information.
About Global Technology Market:
Global Technology Market (GTM), is an IT and Telecommunications marketplace and one of the fastest growing technology driven master agencies in the industry. They provide comprehensive IT and Telecommunication solutions to business consumers around the world at the most affordable cost.
