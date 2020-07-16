ANCIL LEA & Associates Expands Healthcare Practice With Experienced Information Systems Executive
EINPresswire.com/ -- ANCIL LEA & Associates, the Conway, ARKANSAS based, national consultancy, has expanded its Healthcare Consulting Practice with the addition of a well known, and respected senior information systems and technology executive.
David L. House, the former vice president and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Baptist Health, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. As CIO of Baptist Health, a nine-hospital health system, House was responsible for overseeing all aspects of information and technology that served as the backbone of the organization’s network of over 175 points of entry to Baptist Health’s industry leading statewide network of care.
During House’s nearly 30-year career in healthcare, 25 years of which were spent at Baptist Health, he led the non-profit to become an early adopter of Electronic Health Records (EHR) as part of a comprehensive clinical quality and patient safety initiative. House has also served as a member of the KLAS advisory board a research organization, which monitors the performance of healthcare vendors and has been an advocate of vendor accountability, which has led to better patient outcomes and satisfaction, and was named to Becker’s Healthcare CIOs to know in 2017 and 2018.
“We are pleased to be adding this outstanding individual to our team,” said Ancil Lea, President of ANCIL LEA & Associates. Lea continued, “House has distinguished himself throughout his career by helping his clients make a difference in the lives of the patients and families they serve. House’s reputation for providing unbiased, professional assessments and recommendations has earned the admiration and respect of the leadership of the organizations he has served and we are proud to have David affiliate with ANCIL LEA & Associates. He is also a dear friend.”
About Ancil Lea & Associates: Ancil Lea & Assoc. was established in 1991 and is led by Ancil Lea. The firm is known for its expertise in assessing and connecting the technology needs of health care organizations and their affiliates, helping shepherd and guide them to successful technology solutions and make recommendations that are in the client’s best interest. Ancil Lea and its team of advisors have completed projects nation wide and for more than 2,000 health care organizations and affiliated organizations.
Ancil Lea previously served as the Executive Director of Health Information Technology (HIT) Arkansas, a division of Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, and led the company to successfully meeting its targeted recruitment objectives becoming the top performing Regional Center in the nation.
David Martin
David L. House, the former vice president and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Baptist Health, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. As CIO of Baptist Health, a nine-hospital health system, House was responsible for overseeing all aspects of information and technology that served as the backbone of the organization’s network of over 175 points of entry to Baptist Health’s industry leading statewide network of care.
During House’s nearly 30-year career in healthcare, 25 years of which were spent at Baptist Health, he led the non-profit to become an early adopter of Electronic Health Records (EHR) as part of a comprehensive clinical quality and patient safety initiative. House has also served as a member of the KLAS advisory board a research organization, which monitors the performance of healthcare vendors and has been an advocate of vendor accountability, which has led to better patient outcomes and satisfaction, and was named to Becker’s Healthcare CIOs to know in 2017 and 2018.
“We are pleased to be adding this outstanding individual to our team,” said Ancil Lea, President of ANCIL LEA & Associates. Lea continued, “House has distinguished himself throughout his career by helping his clients make a difference in the lives of the patients and families they serve. House’s reputation for providing unbiased, professional assessments and recommendations has earned the admiration and respect of the leadership of the organizations he has served and we are proud to have David affiliate with ANCIL LEA & Associates. He is also a dear friend.”
About Ancil Lea & Associates: Ancil Lea & Assoc. was established in 1991 and is led by Ancil Lea. The firm is known for its expertise in assessing and connecting the technology needs of health care organizations and their affiliates, helping shepherd and guide them to successful technology solutions and make recommendations that are in the client’s best interest. Ancil Lea and its team of advisors have completed projects nation wide and for more than 2,000 health care organizations and affiliated organizations.
Ancil Lea previously served as the Executive Director of Health Information Technology (HIT) Arkansas, a division of Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, and led the company to successfully meeting its targeted recruitment objectives becoming the top performing Regional Center in the nation.
David Martin
Allegiance Consulting Group
+1 501-537-6600
email us here