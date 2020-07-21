Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,705 in the last 365 days.

Dental Implants from Center Valley Dentist Helping Patients Repair & Reclaim Their Smiles

Logo for Center Valley dentist

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Dental implants in Center Valley are available from Castle Dental. Other services include crowns, tooth whitening, and veneers.

Their natural look and feel make dental implants a popular option for patients.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients who have suffered from pain or embarrassment caused by missing teeth can find dental implants in Center Valley from Castle Dental. Under the care of Dr. Matthew Lang, hundreds of patients have replaced their missing teeth with high-quality, natural-looking dental implants.

“Their natural look and feel make dental implants a popular option for patients,” explains Dr. Lang. “With proper care, they should last patients twenty years or more.”

Dr. Lang adds that the best candidate for dental implants is someone with sufficient jawbone and gum tissue, without oral disease, and who does not smoke. Supplemental procedures are also available to help increase the success rate of the treatment.

The Center Valley dentist also offers a variety of other cosmetic procedures, including CEREC crowns, veneers, bonding, tooth whitening, and gum augmentation. CEREC crowns can be placed in as little as a day.

To learn more about cosmetic dentistry in Center Valley available from Castle Dental, visit https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. The office is located within minutes from Allentown, Coopersburg, and Bethlehem.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.

Melissa Dugan
Castle Dental
+1 6102822249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Dental Implants from Center Valley Dentist Helping Patients Repair & Reclaim Their Smiles

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.