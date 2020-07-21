Dental Implants from Center Valley Dentist Helping Patients Repair & Reclaim Their Smiles

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Dental implants in Center Valley are available from Castle Dental. Other services include crowns, tooth whitening, and veneers.

CENTER VALLEY , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients who have suffered from pain or embarrassment caused by missing teeth can find dental implants in Center Valley from Castle Dental. Under the care of Dr. Matthew Lang, hundreds of patients have replaced their missing teeth with high-quality, natural-looking dental implants.

“Their natural look and feel make dental implants a popular option for patients,” explains Dr. Lang. “With proper care, they should last patients twenty years or more.”

Dr. Lang adds that the best candidate for dental implants is someone with sufficient jawbone and gum tissue, without oral disease, and who does not smoke. Supplemental procedures are also available to help increase the success rate of the treatment.

The Center Valley dentist also offers a variety of other cosmetic procedures, including CEREC crowns, veneers, bonding, tooth whitening, and gum augmentation. CEREC crowns can be placed in as little as a day.

The Center Valley dentist also offers a variety of other cosmetic procedures, including CEREC crowns, veneers, bonding, tooth whitening, and gum augmentation. CEREC crowns can be placed in as little as a day.

