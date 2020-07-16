Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense establishing operations in Greenville County, South Carolina
Investment will create 21 new positions, extends state's surging aerospace presence
Greenville County Council warmly welcomes Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense and salutes their decision to join our family of great aerospace companies.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense, a leading military aviation sustainment provider, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The company’s $1.2 million investment will create 21 new manufacturing jobs.
“We are extremely excited to expand our manufacturing footprint into the Greenville, South Carolina market manufacturing cluster,” said Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense Vice President of Business Integration Tony Grant. “We recognized an opportunity to grow our relationships in the region and build upon our foundation. The state has welcomed us with open arms, and we very much look forward to the growth of our organization attributed to our strategic footprint in Greenville.”
Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense partners with more than 35 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and provides military aircraft aftermarket parts and distribution services, repair and overhaul capabilities, along with engineered product solutions.
The new location will be a hub for inventory and industry leading sustainment initiatives, officials stated. Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s expansion of the Engineered Products division will provide additional opportunity to provide solutions and customer support to new and existing customers in the region.
“It’s always good news any time a company decides to invest in South Carolina and shows a commitment to our state,” stated South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s strategic move to the Palmetto State is a testament to our competitive business environment and our world-class workforce that has made a name for itself as one of the best.”
Located at 508 Matrix Parkway in Greenville, Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s new facility will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand. The strategic position of the new facility allows the company to leverage existing relationships to support tactical platform growth. The site will be a central location to house inventory, along with a prime location to expand the company’s Engineered Products business segment.
“Today’s announcement by Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is proof that South Carolina’s aerospace industry continues to soar. Congratulations to Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense on their new operations, and I look forward to seeing the impact this company will make in the Upstate, across the state and within our burgeoning aerospace sector,” added Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.
In March of 2020 Aero Precision acquired Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, a global leader for defense aircraft sustainment through strategic distribution, component repair services, engineered products and logistics solutions. The combined companies offer tip to tail solutions for rotary wing, transport and fighter aircraft to the global defense market and value-added solutions to provide mission readiness to customers.
The new facility is expected to be online by September 30, 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense team should visit the organization’s career opportunities online at https://www.aeroprecision.com/careers.
“Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is a leading provider of military aviation aftermarket solutions and actively partners with many of the world’s best-known aerospace brands, including those well-established in Greenville County,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven. “This is evidence that our aerospace industry continues to ascend to new heights. Greenville County Council warmly welcomes Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense and salutes their decision to join our family of great aerospace companies.”
Duke Energy’s Carolina Investment Fund for economic development has approved a grant towards upfit expenditures to assist with costs related to the project incurred by the company.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 29,000 new jobs and in excess of $5.3 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
