South Carolina Property Management Group NHE Promotes Three, Adds Three to Accounting/Finance Team
Southeastern organization expands, resets roles overseeing accounting and finance responsibilities at rapidly expanding company
These promotions and additions are a signal of NHE's focus on growing and empowering a talented staff and expanding our capabilities to serve the growing needs of customers across the Southeast.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted Southeastern association and property management firm NHE, Inc. has promoted three professionals and added three more to its accounting and finance team serving the firm’s affordable, conventional, homeowner association and corporate business units. NHE currently represents more than 14,000 homes, apartments and condominium units in over 240 locations, primarily across the Southeastern United States.
— Cindy Lollis, VP of Finance, NHE
NHE announced promotions for Joey Hurt, named NHE Controller; Christine Frazier, who was promoted to Senior Accountant; and Aaron Haney, who was promoted to Property Accountant. New additions to the NHE team are Brandi Prevatte, who joins as an Accounting Supervisor; Brenda Melanson, added as Accounting Assistant; and Maranda Keller, who rejoined NHE as an Accountant.
As NHE Controller, Mr. Hurt is responsible for overseeing all property accounting functions. He joined NHE in 2014 and has more than a decade of property accounting experience with real estate investment and management companies. Hurt joined NHE from AIMCO where he was a Real Estate Accountant and is a 1997 graduate of Lander University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Ms. Frazier joined NHE as an accountant in March 2016 after having worked in property accounting in both the commercial real estate and senior living industries. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a concentration in Accounting, from Bryant University in Smithfield, RI before moving to Greenville in 2015.
Mr. Haney joined NHE as an Accounting Assistant in November 2019. He was subsequently promoted to Accountant in April 2020. He holds a B.S. in Economics from Clemson University.
Joining the NHE team as an Accounting Supervisor with nearly a decade of property accounting experience to the company is Brandi Prevatte. Experienced working with affordable, tax credit and conventional property accounting, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of South Carolina - Upstate.
Ms. Melanson joins NHE as an Accounting Assistant. Experienced in accounting and office administration in the legal, construction and development fields, she holds a degree in Legal Administration from North Shore Community College in Danvers, Massachusetts.
Joining the Greenville headquarters of NHE as an Accountant is Maranda Keller, who previously served in the company’s Midlands office for six years. Ms. Keller joined NHE in May 2014 as an Accounting Specialist and was subsequently promoted to Accounting Supervisor. Experienced in affordable property management accounting, she holds a degree in Accounting from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
“These promotions and additions are a signal of our focus on growing and empowering a talented staff and expanding our capabilities to serve the growing and diverse needs of customers across the Southeast,” said Cindy Lollis, Vice President of Finance for NHE, Inc. “Each of these individuals is skilled and well respected by our leadership team, customers and vendor partners base as knowledgeable and capable, and we’re pleased to have them deepen our accounting and finance team as we grow NHE to new heights.”
NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 14,000 homes, apartments and condominiums in more than 15 states. NHE’s clients benefit from expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. Actively engaged with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies, NHE holds the prestigious Accredited Management Organization (AMO) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).
Contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit www.NHE-Inc.com.
