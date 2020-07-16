iCIMS Wins Prestigious ATD BEST Award

Organization recognized for robust talent development and corporate learning program

/EIN News/ -- HOLMDEL, N.J., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market-leading cloud recruiting platform provider, is honored to be recognized by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) with a 2020 BEST Award. iCIMS ranked No. 3 among the 66 globally-recognized organizations and this year’s honor marks iCIMS’ second consecutive ATD award win.

“The way we work, as well as how we hire and develop talent, has certainly changed over the past several months,” said Irene DeNigris, chief people officer at iCIMS. “While the methods have shifted to accommodate this new virtual world we are living in, the goal remains the same – as employers, we want to hire top talent, and empower those individuals to develop and grow their careers. By investing in our people, we’re investing in the future.”

The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry’s most rigorous and coveted recognition. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

“These 66 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways,” said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. “Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people.”

The ATD BEST award underscores iCIMS’ commitment to talent best practices across recruiting, skills development and mobility, both for its own organization and for the industry at large. Many iCIMS customers, including Memorial Health System, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, and Valvoline, were recognized with BEST awards and partner with iCIMS to support how they attract, engage, hire, and advance their talent.

To learn more about career opportunities at iCIMS, visit careers.icims.com.

