Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds Pharmaceutical Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024 To Its Research Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Pharmaceutical Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

The global Pharmaceutical Logistics market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Pharmaceutical Logistics by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS (Marken)

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Air Canada Cargo

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3668282-global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Non-cold?Chain?Logistics

Cold?Chain?Logistics

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Bio?Pharma

Chemical?Pharma

Specially?Pharma

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3668282-global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024



Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Pharmaceutical Logistics

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Non-cold?Chain?Logistics

3.1.2 Cold?Chain?Logistics

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Deutsche Post DHL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Kuehne + Nagel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 UPS (Marken) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 DB Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 FedEx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Nippon Express (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 World Courier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 SF Express (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Panalpina (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 CEVA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Agility (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 DSV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Kerry Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 CH Robinson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 VersaCold (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Air Canada Cargo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Bio?Pharma

6.1.2 Demand in Chemical?Pharma

6.1.3 Demand in Specially?Pharma

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3668282

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)