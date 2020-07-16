Flex-space technology leader essensys expands into Canada

essensys flexible workspace software and technology Ryan Caldwell, Business Development Director - Canada

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- essensys plc, the leading global provider of mission-critical software-as-a-service (‘SaaS”) platforms and on-demand technology to the flexible workspace industry, announces its expansion into Canada to further accelerate its global reach.

The company also announces the appointment of commercial real estate professional Ryan Caldwell as Business Development Director - Canada. Based in Toronto, Caldwell has a strong background in commercial property, having worked at Cushman and Wakefield, Allied Properties REIT, and most recently as a Senior Director of Real Estate for WeWork.

essensys CEO Mark Furness commented:

"We’re excited to be expanding into the fast-growing Canadian market where we see a significant opportunity and we’re delighted that Ryan is joining us to help drive our growth.

"More than ever, office occupiers are demanding flexible, responsive, and agile real-estate solutions and this provides a tremendous opportunity for those landlords and workspace providers who have the ambition and the scale to deliver these solutions for their tenants."

About his new role, Ryan said:

“I’m excited to join the essensys team and lead the charge in the Canadian market. It is an exceptionally exciting time as landlords, asset owners and operators respond to the increased long-term demand for flexible real-estate solutions.”

The latest appointment comes shortly after essensys' recent announcement of its new STEP proposition for landlords. STEP (Software and Technology Enabled Property) enables commercial real estate owners and operators to transition to flexible models more easily to meet the growing occupier demand for agile office solutions.

About essensys plc

essensys is the leading global provider of a mission-critical software and on-demand cloud infrastructure solution to the high growth flexible workspace and commercial real estate industry. essensys' software is specifically designed and developed to help solve the complex operational challenges faced by multi-site flexible workspace providers as they grow and scale their operations. The Group's technology allows operators to deliver a range of differentiated, flexible and customer-specific services to a broad base of tenants across multiple locations and helps operators to manage the cost, operational and technological challenges they typically encounter.

essensys' two SaaS platforms, Connect and Operate, address these complex operational challenges, and reduce costs. They simplify the day-to-day management of flexible workspaces and the provision of on-demand IT, technology and infrastructure services to tenants. essensys' platforms automate crucial day-to-day processes and empower operators to deliver enterprise class services and premium member experiences within the workspace.

