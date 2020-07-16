Glowhite Dental External Aerosol Suctioning Device Revealed
Stop Covid-19 in Dental Practices by using an External Aerosol Suctioning Device
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 -- Glowhite External Aerosol Suctioning Device Revealed
Summary: Dental manufacturing company reveals brand new aerosol suctioning device for dental practices. The device is specially designed to inhibit the amount of harmful substances dispersed in the air during procedures, benefitting both dentists and patients.
In 2020, the need for innovative hygiene measures is greater than ever before. None more so in the dental world where lots of aerosols are used during most treatments. When aerosols are used, it can lead to germs spreading in the air between patients and dentists. Glowhite has come up with a solution to this problem with the brand new Glowhite External Aerosol Scavenger. This device is specifically designed to remove and filter viruses, bacteria, and potentially toxic vapors away from the immediate area of the dentist, assistant, and patient. It is touted as a defense against the risk of COVID-19 spreading during dental treatment by capturing harmful aerosols at the source and cleaning the air.
Suitable For Various Procedures
Dentists require an aerosol vacuum system when performing a range of highly common procedures. This includes ultrasonic scaling, high-speed drilling, and much more. The new Glowhite External Aerosol Scavenger is suitable for any procedure that needs a vacuum system. It boasts a six-stage filtration system that cleans and purifies the air. The impressive suction power allows for a high percentage of micro materials to be sucked up throughout the procedure.
Portable, Quiet, And Hands-Free
The Glowhite unit offers highly convenient practicality for the modern dentist. Unlike other devices, it is portable and quiet while in use. For dentists, this allows for much better communication during a procedure as everyone can hear what’s being said. Some aerosol vacuum units are so loud that it becomes impossible to hear each other over the noise. This system is also portable, meaning dentists can move it between offices or to different positions around teh chair.
Glowhite has also noted that the unit is incredibly mobile and offers hands-free air cleaning. The flexible source suction duct can be set in place, instantly vacuuming the air and purifying it. This creates a worry-free environment for dentists, patients, and anyone else in the vicinity.
About Glowhite
Glowhite is an American company working out of New York. They are wholesalers and distributors of medical and dental supplies around the country. The company has recently created an aerosol suctioning device to help combat the COVID-19 problems all dentists face. This profession is known to be one of the most at-risk, thanks to all the droplets that can spray everywhere during procedures. Glowhite’s new product will cut down on this by creating cleaner air. The company is wholly committed to its products and offers servicing for customers in the USA.
More information can be found on https://glowhite.co/. Further inquiries can be directed to Patrick Eduoard at sales@glowhite.com. Alternative methods of communication include phone: +1.833.456.9448 and direct mail: 1441 Broadway, 3rd flr.
Patrick Eduoard
Glowhite, LLC
+1 833-456-9448
Glowhite Dental External Suctioning Device