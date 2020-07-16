Applications Open for DATCP Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant

Release Date: July 15, 2020

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is inviting food banks and other eligible nonprofit organizations to apply for the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant program now until 5:00 PM on July 29, 2020. This is the second grant available under the Food Security Initiative.

Today, the department released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an estimated $10 million in grants to help food banks and other eligible nonprofits purchase Wisconsin food products for distribution to people experiencing food insecurity. Applications can be completed online at FoodSecurity.wi.gov. Grant funds will be distributed through a competitive review process, and will be awarded for costs that are related to COVID-19 and are incurred between March 1, 2020-December 30, 2020. Payments are estimated to be issued beginning in mid-August.

Among other materials, applications must include a letter documenting a commitment to provide a specific Wisconsin food product for purchase by the applicant. For the purposes of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Product Grants, a “Wisconsin food product" is defined as at least 50 percent of the value of the product or service being attributable to Wisconsin ingredients, production, or processing activities.

DATCP encourages food pantries and ineligible organizations, such as Tribal Nations or agricultural commodity groups, to work through their respective food banks to ensure their needs are represented and demonstrate partnerships. If an organization needs assistance connecting with eligible organizations, they should email DATCPFoodSecurityInitiative@wisconsin.gov with their contact information. DATCP will distribute that information to eligible food banks statewide.

About the Food Security Initiative

The COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grants are part of the Food Security Initiative, made possible by funding provided by Governor Tony Evers through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The first round of grants, called the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grants, were designed to help food banks and pantries pay for adaptations they have had to make to respond to COVID-19.

