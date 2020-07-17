Likee Users Show Off their Originality with a Pivo and Likee Hashtag Challenge
Thousands of users checked in to the Likee app to participate in the #PivoTrickshot competitionSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Thursday, July 9, Pivo and Likee launched a hashtag challenge on Likee, a global short-form video creation application, as part of their recent brand collaboration. Whether it be bottle flips, basketball shots, or ping pong throws, Likee users were put to the test and asked to show off their coolest trick shots. The competition ended on July 15, resulting in over 1,000,000 views and thousands of unique applicants. All users who joined the hashtag challenge were given a chance to win a Pivo Starter Pack Silver.
Pivo is best known for its interactive smart pod equipped with AI-powered motion tracking capabilities. With multiple Auto-Tracking features and Smart Capture Modes, users can film the perfect trick shot even when their hands are busy in action.
“Since our Kickstarter campaign in 2018, Pivo has rapidly grown into a significant position in various industries with top tier brands as partners for SDK integration and co-marketing activities,” says Pivo Business Development Director Doron Kasmi. “There is great synergy between Pivo and Likee’s user base. Pivo’s mission is to get insanely creative, and Likee provides users with the perfect platform to do so. We are excited to see what lies ahead for this promising brand partnership”
Pivo looks forward to future collaborations with Likee to bring users more ways to create engaging and creative content. In addition, other brands are partnering with Pivo by implementing Pivo’s SDK for enhanced user experience and participating in co-marketing activities.
About Pivo
Pivo has a mission to unlock the full creative potential of all smartphone photography, videography, and live streaming. Its smart interactive pod acts as a personal cameraman, so there is no need to beg or bribe friends to take pictures. Users can also make unique, pro-like content in seconds without advanced editing skills or software. Sold in over 120 countries with an open SDK, the Pivo community continues to grow and has reached over 100 different use cases of nonstop creative fun.
About Likee
Likee is a prominent global short video creation platform with cutting-edge special effects tools. Likee launched into the U.S. market in March 2020. The app has been gaining popularity worldwide over the last three years since launching in 2017 and now reaches over 150 million monthly active users. It has also been recognized as the "No. 1 Breakout App" in 2019 by App Annie and as the 4th Most Downloaded App Worldwide by Sensor Tower (January 2020).
Media Contact: pr@getpivo.com
Partnerships: partnerships@getpivo.com; ugbd@bigo.com
Amanda Oto
Pivo Inc.
+1 669-274-5800
email us here
