Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B302357
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 at 1638 hours.
STREET: Main Road
TOWN: Stamford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Road
WEATHER: Clear and warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: June Mattimore
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Charles Donaldson
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Garrison, Montana
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: TT Unit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer unit on Main Road in the Town of Stamford.
Investigation revealed vehicle #1 was pulling out of Mill Road to turn north onto Main Road. Operator #1 pulled into the roadway in front of vehicle #2 which resulted in a collision. Contributing factor to this crash is the extremely poor line of sight when attempting to turn out of Mill Road.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Stamford Fire Department and Dean's Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421