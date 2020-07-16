Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B302357                                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 at 1638 hours.

STREET: Main Road         

TOWN: Stamford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Road

WEATHER: Clear and warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: June Mattimore

AGE: 77     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Charles Donaldson

AGE: 29    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Garrison, Montana

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: TT Unit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer unit on Main Road in the Town of Stamford.

 

Investigation revealed vehicle #1 was pulling out of Mill Road to turn north onto Main Road. Operator #1 pulled into the roadway in front of vehicle #2 which resulted in a collision. Contributing factor to this crash is the extremely poor line of sight when attempting to turn out of Mill Road.

 

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Stamford Fire Department and Dean's Towing.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

