COVID-19 Daily Update 7-15-2020 - 5 PM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 15, 2020, there have been 217,786 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,557 total cases and 98 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 77-year old male from Wood County. “The passing of this West Virginian is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to his loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (23/0), Berkeley (531/19), Boone (46/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (32/1), Cabell (197/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (89/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (45/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (47/1), Harrison (131/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (256/5), Kanawha (442/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (12/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (116/3), Marshall (71/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (34/2), Monongalia (624/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (158/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (86/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (192/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (136/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (186/9), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.