Prominent Spiritualist And Bestseller, Tracee Dunblazier, Celebrates New Book With Limited Time Kindle Pre-Sale

Tracee Dunblazier, Renown Spiritual Counselor "Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul" By Best Selling Author, Tracee Dunblazier

No matter where you sit on the spectrum of understanding, Tracee makes tangible the connection between mental wellness and spirituality.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven-time national award-winning author and Los Angeles-based spiritual empath and shaman, Tracee Dunblazier, is currently holding a pre-sale of her highly praised book, "Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul", for a special Kindle edition that’s set to release on August 3rd. The pre-sale price of Amazon’s 3 time ranked “Hot New Releases” Kindle version is being sold at a discounted $5.19, and will run until August 3rd. The book will then go up to $9.99 on August 4th.

Tracee's blend of intuitive information combined with different modalities, has provided the opportunity for many to achieve deep healing and create the success and peace they seek in their lives. "Conquer Your Karmic Relationships" is an enlightening presentation that will open your mind to what is happening right in front of you: the multiple energetic dimensions we all share. No matter where you sit on the spectrum of understanding, Tracee makes tangible the connection between mental wellness and spirituality.

As everyone does their best to navigate through these changing times, Tracee believes that working on yourself and growing spiritually and mentally in this testing space will manifest profound impacts in your future. Whether you are struggling with cultural trauma or any form of social injustice that you end up receiving, Tracee trusts that this spiritual read will allow readers “to recognize your karmic relationships and set boundaries within them. Reveal what your spiritual patterns are and how to use them to your benefit or change what no longer serves you”. It is important to support yourself first before helping others in tough times, and so claiming your history and owning your power, will surely change your life.

Tracee’s compassionate, humorous, down-to-earth style empowers her clients, readers, and listeners to address difficult topics with courage and clarity. By diving into karmic relationships, you will come to view it as “not punishment and reward” but rather “the reassurance that we will inevitably experience all we are—and all we have created for others—through reincarnation and spiritual patterning”.

Make sure to get your hands on this limited-time Kindle edition sale, running now through August 3rd

Place Orders Here: https://www.amazon.com/Conquer-Your-Karmic-Relationships-Spiritual-ebook/dp/B08BR7J3PN/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=tracee+dunblazier&qid=1594573417&sr=8-1

Tracee Dunblazier

https://traceedunblazier.com/

Tracee Dunblazier, is a Los Angeles-based spiritual empath, shaman, and seven-time national award-winning author. As a multi-sensitive, Tracee’s blend of intuitive information combined with different modalities, has provided the opportunity for thousands to achieve deep healing and create the success and peace they seek in their lives. Her compassionate, humorous, down-to-earth style empowers her clients, readers, and listeners to address difficult topics with courage and clarity. Because of this, Tracee is consistently called upon by the media for her expert commentary on spirituality and relationship dynamics. Tracee’s been a guest on many prominent television and radio programs, including LA Talk Radio and OmTimes Radio, WGN Chicago, and ESPN Philly, informing others about spirituality and sacred ritual practices. She teaches workshops, webinars, and offers two online courses on the DailyOm.com. In addition, she hosts a Chat-cast via Facebook Live every Friday and 12 at noon, PDT to discuss relevant topics of the day. Here: https://www.facebook.com/TraceeDunblazier/

In 2015, Tracee founded GoTracee Publishing LLC. It has since grown to be a nationally-awarded hybrid-publisher that specializes in spiritual-healing narrative-nonfiction, and divination oracle decks—tools for meditation and self-discovery.GTP’s best-selling” Demon Slayer’s Handbook Series” and “Rainbow Warrior Activation Deck” offer light in dark places. They are game changers for those who suffer. GoTracee’s publications expand the reader’s understanding of spiritual transformation and offer the knowledge they need to live their best life. An accomplished author in addition to her books, Tracee has published articles covering many subjects related to spirituality and relationships, while her blog breaks down current events and daily energy dynamics that everyone experiences.

Contact:

Twitter: @traceedunblazie

Insta: @gotracee

FB: https://www.facebook.com/TraceeDunblazier/

(310) 259-0335

gotracee@traceedunblazier.com