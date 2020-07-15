Loop Overpass Project Starting In North Odessa

ODESSA – A project to build an overpass that takes North Loop 338 over U.S. Highway 385 in northern Ector County is scheduled to start in late July.

The decision to take Loop 338 over Highway 385 was made at the request of the City of Odessa and the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization. Having Loop 338 go over Highway 385 will help the traffic flow on Loop 338.

The project area will be along North Loop 338 and stretch about a mile on each side of Highway 385.

As the project progresses, traffic will shift many times. Please obey all warning signs and any flaggers in the area. At times, there will be only one lane available in each direction, and traffic will be sharing lanes that are currently one-way roads. For example, southbound Highway 385 will carry both directions of traffic while northbound Highway 385 is closed. This will happen in all directions at various times.

Ramps connecting North Loop 338 to Highway 385 will also change the configuration of the current intersection. Traffic patterns may change overnight, but message boards are planned to convey changes several days before the happen.

A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect on both roads during the project. A 65-mile-per-hour speed limit will be put in place on both roads as well in the interest of safety. Please obey any signage.

Since all directions of traffic will be maintained during the project, motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and any flaggers encountered in the work zone. The project should take about 18 months and is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $25.3 million.