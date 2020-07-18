Denali Da Don is Back In His Bag speaking "XQZT FACTS"
Manifested In GreatnessATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denali Da Don is speaking "XQZT FACTS" back to back letting the CULTURE know that "All Lives Matter" with new Double release "XQZT FACTS" & "ALL LIVES MATTER". Both tracks are off the forthcoming MUCH ANTICIPATED album "DAY IN THE LIFE OF DENALI".
Denali has been on a Campaign he labeled as "Da All Lives Matter Movement". He says XQZT TRENDY CULTURE is something more than just your average record label. "I just want to create an all genre-friendly environment where creative minds from all walks of life can unite and share creative ideas as a collective" and continue to futher the CULTURE as a whole. When asked what the consist of Denali simply replied "like minded people. He also stated that his goal isn't to get anyone tied down with any contracts or obligations, and when asked what was the purpose of XQZT TRENDY CULTURE? He humbly replied "to help put the underdog in a position to help the future underdog and so forth and so on" I'm just trying to help take as many ppl as can to the next level Ya dig.
Growing up in The Monkeyhole area in the Historical Harrisburg District in Augusta, Ga; Denali learn early on the impact that the streets can have on kids what may call difficult and write off as a lost cause. "I know what dat mud feel like! I kno how it feels to be dialed out wit out a pecan in ya pocket cuz yo mf heart thinking for your brain. I was practically crashing out for mfs who I cherished time and time again only to be disposed of says Denali (with a sense of grateful remorse). With a long catalogue of soulful, teeth clencing classics under his belt it wasnt until 2020 that Denali realized his worth (despite being reminded time and time again throughout the years). Since then he vowed to be committed to something more EPIC than HIMSELF .
Denali Da Don Brings The Soul With New Album
Outspoken rap artist Denali Da Don introduces passionate new beats with his upcoming. Titled “Day in the Life of Denali,” the artist hopes it will shoot to the top of charts and everyone’s playlist.
“Day in Life of Denali” features two hit songs, “Its Mines” & XQZT WRLD FREESTYLE.” The songs feature intense lyrics and beats to dance to. For fans of rap music, the album is a must-have on anyone’s playlist.
Denali Da Don is an artist of many talents. He owns and operates XQZT TRENDY CULTURE Entertainment. He Has collaborated with other rap artists such as Oz Nation’s own Just DJ & Atm da Menace. Denial Da Don has been making music since 2000 and bankrolls his musical projects with his savvy business sense.
To listen to more of his music, or to contact Denali Da Don for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show can reach out via the information provided below.
For more beats from Denali Da Don, please visit: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/denalidadon/xqzt-wrld-freestyle
Contact:
Denali Da Don
Donell Tremaine Houston
don1won7@gmail.com
Links:
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/datboinell/?ref=bookmarks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denalidadon/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6BSf6U9Z0dz32LhNaW9nPO?si=qpI99RWQTcWn_TbT_ujgbQ
Media Contact
Company Name: Denali Da Don
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 404-645-0583
Country: United States
Website: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/denalidadon/xqzt-wrld-freestyle
Donell Houston
XQZT TRENDY CULTURE / Broadcast Music Inc
+1 404-645-0583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook