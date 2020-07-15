Voyagers Rest, Gritty Stone FASs reopen to vehicles

Waterbody Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings - Region 5

Wed Jul 15 11:54:18 MDT 2020

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reopened its Voyagers Rest and Gritty Stone fishing access sites to vehicle traffic this week after they were closed June 1 because of flooding.

The two sites, along the Yellowstone River near Worden, were flooded by high spring runoff and restricted to walk-in only traffic June 1. FWP crews were able to repair the flood damage, clean up the roads and empty the flooded vault toilets this week.

Bundy Bridge fishing access site near Pompeys Pillar remains restricted to all but walk-in traffic because of flood damage.

