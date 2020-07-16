HAWK Network Defense Announces New Automated MDR Service

Automated SOC-as-a-Service

HAWK Network Defense announces immediate availability of HAWK.io MDR

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, HAWK Network Defense announces the industry’s first fully automated, cloud-based, multi-tenant MDR-as-a-service. HAWK.io MDR is built entirely on HAWK’s Technology Stack that includes HAWK BDSA, HAWK vTTAC™, and HAWK SOAR.

As IT security organizations are struggling to balance on-site SOC operations with pressures to reduce capital expenditures, many are looking to the growing list of cloud-based Manage, Detect, Respond (MDR) services. HAWK.io MDR brings a groundbreaking level of automation to the areas of threat-hunting, accurate identification of tactics and techniques, artifact gathering and SOAR playbook selection. By leveraging HAWK’s proprietary technology stack HAWK.io MDR ensures optimized integration and visibility of telemetry data throughout the SOAR lifecycle.

Through our research and in-depth conversations with many experienced Cyber practitioners, we concluded that the data being ingested by other MDR providers is not always useful. We created vTTAC™ (patent pending) to solve this problem. vTTAC™ is the most intelligent agent on the market, providing insight and logging data that is not present with other technologies. This issue further impacted other SOAR platforms to accurately apply to the correct playbook resulting in incomplete containment actions. vTTAC™ compliments even the most advanced EDR technologies. Data is the key to automation

“With HAWK.io’s automated MDR service, we were able to rapidly mature our cyber program without the need for costly personnel or infrastructure. By leveraging HAWK’S technology stack and automation we are able to gain insight into all activity in our networks both on premise and in the cloud in a matter of days”, says Randy Stroud, CISO of HUNT Companies.

“MDR-as-a-Service significantly reduces time and cost savings over on-premise solutions requiring specialized, hard to find engineering resources. With a simple subscription-based pricing model and onboarding the can be implemented from anywhere, our customers are migrating entire SOC environments into HAWK.io MDR for the cost of less than two FTEs”, says David Harris, CEO of HAWK Network Defense.