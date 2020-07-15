Tokyo Kuntpunch Learns How to Speak Fluent Man with Comedian/Author Von Decarlo on #KuntpunchDrunk

Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes comedian/author Von Decarlo on Kuntpunch Drunk Kuntpunch Drunk Premieres at a New Time Tonight at 9pm ET with comedian Andre D. Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomed Von Decarlo, comedian and author of Speak Fluent Man, on the #KuntpunchDrunk podcast where the two ladies discussed careers, life, love and some great dating advice.“Von talks to me about how she came to be called Coach Von, how motherhood changes your perspective and how she stays positive in these apocalyptic times,” says Tokyo.Von and Tokyo met earlier this year in New York City’s legendary Comedy Cellar and later enjoyed a great chat on Von’s podcast Grown AF.Tonight Tokyo welcomes comedian Andre D. Thompson from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at her new live YouTube time at 9pm ET/6pm PT.To get Kuntpunch Drunk on Youtube go here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE2BOwAKtWQdN3xT-Tn9xg You may also get Kuntpunch Drunk on Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/k-ntpunch-drunk/id1509315264 Tokyo's Website www.tokyokuntpunch.com/podcast Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/2rquW5hpPsudK1fEDJCe0m and on other internet providers. Please feel free to rate and review.You may follow Von Decarlo on Twitter at https://twitter.com/VonDecarlo and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/vondecarlo/ You may follow Tokyo on Instagram and Twitter @iamhungyung. You may subscribe to Tokes’s mailings at www.tokyokuntpunch.com/Kuntakt and/or on Hung Yung's Website www.hungyungterrarist.com/about For all of Tokes’s links in one place https://linktr.ee/hungyung About Tokyo Kuntpunch:Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist

