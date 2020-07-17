RX Drops Highly Anticipated New Single “Reckless”
“Reckless” available now on all major platformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of his latest single “Reckless,” Seattle-based artist RX is already turning heads. The emotion-filled indie-pop song is a summer tune for all.
“Reckless” tells the raw and vulnerable love story of being with someone who has the ability to see who you really are. When someone has the power to look through the way you present yourself, to the core of your being. It’s those moments that can make or break a relationship when your partner sees all of you, good and bad; and has to decide whether or not to stay. It’s a relatable scenario that happens to couples more often than people know.
“Reckless” is different than other songs RX has created before, primarily because of the fresh sound. In the past, he has primarily recorded songs with his mellow acoustic guitar. RX’s newest hit is the introduction to projects with his melodious electric guitar. The up-tempo from the electric guitar, charming vocals from Linzy Collins, and beautiful harmonies by some of RX’s close friends combine to make a harmonious sound. All in all, with its radiant sound and authentic lyrics, this track will easily get stuck in your head.
RX’s live stream show, “Work From Home,” debuted its second season on July 10th. “Work From Home” is live every Friday evening, showcasing Seattle-based artists who are struggling during the pandemic. The show allows the artists to perform live and earn a little income, as each week viewers are about to donate directly to the artists through Venmo or PayPal.
“Reckless” is available now on all major platforms. Follow RX on Instagram or visit his website for more information.
About RX
RX is a successful artist based in Seattle, Washington. He is best known for his rare, compelling voice and his guitar playing on both acoustic and electric. RX has spent his life playing in bars and wineries; and for a short time lived in LA to collaborate, write, and meet with several agencies/labels. His influences include Eric Clapton, John Mayer, and James Bay. RX has performed at several notable venues, including singing the national anthem at two NFL games, and has toured with acts such as Train, Andy Grammer, and Michael Franti.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here