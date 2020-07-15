Progress In Implementing The Framework For Enhanced Fund Engagement On Governance
Publication Date:
July 15, 2020
Summary:
This paper provides an interim update on implementation of the 2018 Framework for Enhanced Fund Engagement on Governance. This update is in advance of a comprehensive formal review of the Framework scheduled for mid-2021.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 2020/033
English
