Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,157 in the last 365 days.

Progress In Implementing The Framework For Enhanced Fund Engagement On Governance

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

July 15, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This paper provides an interim update on implementation of the 2018 Framework for Enhanced Fund Engagement on Governance. This update is in advance of a comprehensive formal review of the Framework scheduled for mid-2021.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2020/033

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

July 15, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513550299/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020033

Format:

Paper

Pages:

47

You just read:

Progress In Implementing The Framework For Enhanced Fund Engagement On Governance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.