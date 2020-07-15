GENYSOFT BECOMES A JITTERBIT INTEGRATION PARTNER
GenySoft – Integration Experts (Integration360°) is a full-service integration technology firm partnered with JitterBit.
Integration Experts (Integration360°)”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenySoft is a full-service software solutions innovator that develops, deploys, and manages agile, modern, and cost-conscious IT environments for its clients using open source technologies. This partnership will enable organizations to leverage GenySoft’s ability to develop and execute Omni Channel Digital Transformation strategies while utilizing JitterBit’s Hybrid Integration platform & API management and integration products.
JitterBit’s products and GenySoft’s offerings perfectly mesh together with deep synergy. Our vision for this alliance is to provide a unified umbrella of services around JitterBit’s products that caters to all levels of enterprise needs. These services would span – first level support, subscription, consulting, design advisories, coding evaluation, and just about anything that would be needed to either support or implement JitterBit’s products for existing installations or new customers.
GenySoft approaches this partnership with a deep vision of the future. From providing immediate local support, we look towards setting up a comprehensive “Centre of Excellence” around JitterBit’s products which would provide architecture guidance & evaluation, consultancy and advisory services, while serving as a “go-to knowledge hub” that will draw insights and pioneer innovative solutions that bolster businesses onto an assured trajectory of success.
About GenySoft:
At last, If you are looking for consultants and systems integration experts who understand all these with a strong play in a variety of Integrations products, Genysoft is to consider for all your needs of middleware integration needs.
We are an Integration Experts and Implementation partners of Fiorano, WSO2, JitterBit.
We also work with MuleSoft, Talend, SnapLogic, Dell Boomi, Apigee from Offshore Hyderabad, India with offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, Texas, USA. We have been working with large scale integration projects Hybrid, Cloud, OnPremise since 2008.
We have vast experience working on multiple middleware integration products, which is a very unique combination of skills that we proud of. Be it is On-premise or Cloud, Proprietary or Open source, Frameworks, or Integration Suites we have expertise.
We recognize that each customer integration project is unique and we understand your integration puzzles and we apply our expertise to solve them. Our delivery methodology ensures scalable, cost-effective integration solutions to your problems.
We’ve gathered our knowledge over the decade; a knowledge that we are happy to now place at your service. Please Write to Us your needs for middleware to info@genysoft.com.
Anuhya Reddy
GenySoft
+1 512-666-1437
