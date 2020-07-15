CONSUMER ALERT: Deadline Approaching for Restitution Claims in Yahoo Data Breach Case
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
CONSUMER ALERT: Deadline Approaching for Restitution Claims in Yahoo Data Breach Case
For more information on the claims process, visit YahooDataBreachSettlement.com.
More than 3.5 billion Yahoo user accounts worldwide fell victim to the years-long data breaches. Claims notices went out to potentially eligible American consumers with information about how to obtain restitution. Eligible victims are encouraged to submit claim forms as soon as possible.
The years-long data breaches include malicious actors gaining access to Yahoo’s internal systems and user database, collecting personal information such as names, email addresses, telephone numbers, birth dates, passwords, calendars, contacts and security questions and answers of Yahoo account holders.
Those entitled to submit a claim will receive a minimum of two years of future Credit Monitoring Services to protect settlement class members from future harm. Settlement class members able to verify preexisting credit monitoring or identity protection services for at least one year are entitled to an alternative cash payment between less than $100 to up to $358. The settlement will also provide cash payments of up to $25,000 in out-of-pocket losses, including lost time that settlement class members believe to have been suffered due to the data breaches.
Payments from documented out-of-pocket losses may be received for up to 15 hours of time at an hourly rate of $25 per hour or unpaid time off work at the hourly rate. If lost time is not documented, payments can be made for up to five hours at the same rate.