eTheRNA Immunotherapies Selects Precision NanoSystems’ NxGen™ Technology for GMP Manufacturing
A License and Supply Agreement was Signed for the Development and Manufacture of Immunotherapies
eTheRNA used the NanoAssemblr® NxGen technology because we could perform precise tuning of the size of our nanoparticles to target the optimal immunogenicity in-vivo.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTheRNA Immunotherapies NV (eTheRNA) and Precision NanoSystems Inc. (PNI) have signed a license and supply agreement for the development and manufacture of immunotherapies by eTheRNA using its proprietary mRNA TriMix platform. PNI’s Clinical Solutions team supported eTheRNA with formulation development and scale-up and will conduct technology transfer to a manufacturing site for GMP production of eTheRNA’s lead immunotherapy candidate.
— Bernard Sagaert, VP of Manufacturing
eTheRNA is developing first in class mRNA immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. eTheRNA’s proprietary TriMix mRNA technology, encoding multiple mRNA specificities, stimulates and educates dendritic cells to create a potent, durable T-cell-mediated immune response. eTheRNA’s VP of Manufacturing, Bernard Sagaert said, “eTheRNA used the NanoAssemblr® NxGen technology because we could perform precise tuning of the size of our nanoparticles to target the optimal immunogenicity in-vivo.” eTheRNA’s lead formulation is being scaled-up at PNI with plans to perform technology transfer to a GMP manufacturing facility later this year.
PNI, a global leader of technology solutions for nanomedicines manufacture, developed the NxGen microfluidic mixing technology to preserve formulation conditions through all stages of development while increasing manufacturing throughput using a single mixer. The NxGen microfluidic mixer is uniquely capable of operating at a wide range of flow rates, from 1 ml/min to 12 L/hr, while maintaining the signature time-invariant particle formation conditions that ensure reproducible results for a wide range of particle types. Dr. James Taylor, co-founder and CEO of PNI said, “We are excited to work with the eTheRNA team in supporting the development and scale-up of their lead candidate for their TriMix mRNA technology. To date, the PNI team has delivered on over 50 customer projects ranging from proof of concept to GMP production and we are proud to enable the creation of transformative medicines.”
About eTheRNA Immunotherapies
eTheRNA immunotherapies is a clinical-stage company developing innovative immunotherapies from its proprietary mRNA TriMix platform. TriMix comprises three mRNAs encoding proteins (caTLR4, CD40L and CD70) that deliver optimal activation of dendritic cells. These cells behave as immune response mediators and mobilize the immune system to attack cancer cells or infectious agents by inducing a strong T-cell response. eTheRNA was established in January 2013 as a spin-off from the VUB university in Belgium and is developing products for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease.
About Precision NanoSystems Inc.
Precision NanoSystems Inc. (PNI) proprietary NanoAssemblr Platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments, reagents and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology. For more information visit http://www.precisionnanosystems.com.
