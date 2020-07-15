For Immediate Release:

July 15, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Erie Erie County Visitors & Convention Bureau Fairfield City of Pickerington Jefferson Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation Licking Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation Logan Jefferson Township Richland Cass Township Seneca Bettsville Public Library Summit Akron Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau Trumbull Trumbull County Agricultural Society Wayne Wayne County

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

