Russian Icon Offers Expert Restoration Services for Antique Icons

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon is pleased to offer expert restoration services for antique religious icons. We collaborate with the leading specialists in the field and provide a full range of the highest quality restoration procedures aimed at the longest-lasting results and superior customer service. Our dedicated team has a great passion for the job and can restore any antique icon to its former glory. We deal with all icon types and styles, utilizing the finest materials and traditional icon painting techniques to preserve the original appearance and value of the piece.

Russian Icon, or Russian Icon Collection, is a well-established online gallery focused on the collection and preservation of religious icon art and antique Russian icons in particular. We have been dealing with museum-quality Orthodox icons for over 25 years, helping collectors and institutions build meaningful collections and displaying rare and unique pieces of Russian icon art to wider audiences. Over the years of our work, we have established strong relationships with some of the leading icon experts and the finest restorers who work with us to provide the community with a range of professional services. These include icon appraisal, collection management, art advisory, and icon restoration services, among others.

Antique icons are highly delicate items that require skillful handling and expert care, especially when it comes to the restoration works. Preserving icons incorrectly can do irreparable damage, and, therefore, it is of utmost importance to choose the right method of restoration for each particular item. At Russian Icon, we carefully examine the icon to determine the appropriate treatment and the best course of action to take. Restoration works may include:

• archeological restoration aimed at the preservation of the overpainting and previously restored fragments of the icon;

• preservation of the original and surviving parts of the antique icon, without reconstruction of the losses;

• reconstruction of colors and tonal unity of the icon to recapture its original artistic idea;

• complete restoration and renovation of the icon to its original condition, including structural and finish repairs;

• finish restoration to bring an existing finish back to life with the use of original materials and solvents;

• icon conservation to stop or slow the deterioration of the original condition and preserve the finish of the item.

Russian Icon collaborates with the best restorers and religious icon experts to provide a complete range of restoration services for antique icons. For more information about our services, please visit our website or contact our team for a consultation. We will happily answer any questions you may have regarding the restoration process, and we will do our best to get your precious antique icon looking good as new.