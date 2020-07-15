INFINIUM™ Wall Systems Launches CubbieZ™ - The Safe & Flexible Solution for Your Office Space
STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINIUM Wall Systems, Inc. announces their newest offering, CubbieZ, a freestanding, fully-customizable solution that enhances office space while addressing safety concerns.
CubbieZ combines the best elements of benching + hoteling + phonebooths + private office in a truly unique design with the safety, durability and versatility required to help mitigate drastic change.
With INFINIUM Pathogen Protection (IPP 24/7), plus ADA compliance, CubbieZ is the perfect answer for your immediate and long-term needs. Short lead times and ease of installation allow businesses to quickly benefit from this flexible, yet protective system.
INFINIUM President Shawn Gaffney states, “With over 20 years of glass wall expertise, we’ve engineered CubbieZ to be flexible and built to last. True to INFINIUM's core competency, we engineer to order around your furniture of choice.”
With removable and interchangeable facias, CubbieZ offers variety that will fit any design. The ability to add or subtract units, configure your layout, and a concealed raceway for wire/cable management ensures the system is compatible with your vision.
About INFINIUM:
INFINIUM ensures best-in-class, flawlessly-engineered wall systems and glass office fronts for corporate environments. They handle each project from start-to-finish, from the initial design to project management and field supervision of installation, through to the final punch list. INFINIUM products are engineered to order from Strongsville, Ohio with a standard lead time of four–to–six weeks. Much like their glass walls demonstrate a modern aesthetic and vision, the INFINIUM team is forward-thinking and inventive, composed of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience who come together seamlessly to put their customers first.
Ryan Gaffney
CubbieZ combines the best elements of benching + hoteling + phonebooths + private office in a truly unique design with the safety, durability and versatility required to help mitigate drastic change.
With INFINIUM Pathogen Protection (IPP 24/7), plus ADA compliance, CubbieZ is the perfect answer for your immediate and long-term needs. Short lead times and ease of installation allow businesses to quickly benefit from this flexible, yet protective system.
INFINIUM President Shawn Gaffney states, “With over 20 years of glass wall expertise, we’ve engineered CubbieZ to be flexible and built to last. True to INFINIUM's core competency, we engineer to order around your furniture of choice.”
With removable and interchangeable facias, CubbieZ offers variety that will fit any design. The ability to add or subtract units, configure your layout, and a concealed raceway for wire/cable management ensures the system is compatible with your vision.
About INFINIUM:
INFINIUM ensures best-in-class, flawlessly-engineered wall systems and glass office fronts for corporate environments. They handle each project from start-to-finish, from the initial design to project management and field supervision of installation, through to the final punch list. INFINIUM products are engineered to order from Strongsville, Ohio with a standard lead time of four–to–six weeks. Much like their glass walls demonstrate a modern aesthetic and vision, the INFINIUM team is forward-thinking and inventive, composed of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience who come together seamlessly to put their customers first.
Ryan Gaffney
Infinium Wall Systems, Inc.
+1 440-572-5000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn