PlanetScale Delivers Database-as-a-Service for Mission-Critical Applications Through Google Cloud Marketplace

Cloud-Native Database PlanetScaleDB is Now Available Alongside Google Cloud Infrastructure Offerings

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanetScale , creators of a database-as-a-service built on Kubernetes and Vitess, today announced PlanetScaleDB is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace . PlanetScale’s flagship product provides customers with a battle-tested transactional database that delivers the scalability, manageability and reliability enterprises need for current and emerging mission-critical applications.



Gartner predicts that 75 percent of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform by 2022. As businesses look to address the challenges of scaling data, there’s an ever-growing migration toward the ease and speed of Kubernetes, the open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services.

PlanetScaleDB, a fully managed DBaaS, is MySQL compatible and built on both Kubernetes and Vitess , an open source project used by GitHub, HubSpot, Slack and Square to serve millions of queries per second. PlanetScale’s founders co-created Vitess, the database sharding solution that originally powered YouTube during its hyper-growth to billions of users. With PlanetScaleDB, enterprises can leverage Vitess to scale their databases and handle the most demanding applications.

Customers of Google Cloud Marketplace can use the Google Cloud control panel to purchase PlanetScaleDB, streamlining the billing and vendor process and potentially lowering costs. To purchase PlanetScaleDB on the Google Cloud Marketplace, click here .

“PlanetScaleDB is a true cloud native transactional database that will help customers run databases suited for the current – and future – tech landscape,” said Jiten Vaidya, CEO and co-founder of PlanetScale. “Because our DBaaS is built on Kubernetes and Vitess, PlanetScaleDB offers unbounded scale designed for modern applications and enables disaster recovery for maximum uptime and business continuity.”

"PlanetScaleDB is an easy-to-use database built on Kubernetes, and we’re delighted that their solution is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Nina Harding, Global Chief, Partner Programs & Strategy, Google. “With just a few clicks, companies can deploy PlanetScaleDB on Google Cloud, helping customers looking for additional scale and flexibility to meet their needs now, and in the long-term.”

About PlanetScale

PlanetScale provides a cloud native transactional database built on Kubernetes that delivers the scalability, manageability and reliability enterprises need for current and emerging mission-critical applications. The company’s flagship service, PlanetScaleDB , is the true multi-cloud database, enabling cross-cloud portability, disaster recovery and maximum uptime.

The fully managed database-as-a-service is MySQL compatible and built on battle-tested Vitess , a top-level CNCF open source project used by GitHub, HubSpot, Slack and Square to serve millions of queries per second. By enabling organizations to run applications in the cloud and on Kubernetes with unbounded scale, PlanetScale reduces time to market of new applications, prevents vendor lock-in, and reduces the time and cost of managing database infrastructure. To learn more visit planetscale.com . PlanetScale can be found on Twitter @planetscaledata.