Keuzi Launches Possum Boots To The World

Who says you can't launch a new business in a global pandemic. 5 days out from launch and Keuzi are getting thousand's of visitors to their website.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwi startup Keuzi are creating a whole new footwear experience based on the superior natural performance offered by possum fur; a light, natural fibre with characteristics that outperform merino in every way.
Handcrafted, Keuzi’s Possum Boots have been specifically designed to utilize the unique properties of this natural fibre - which regulates temperature, wicks away moisture, and reduces odor - to create a footwear experience so comfortable they'll be the first thing you put on in the morning, and the last thing you take off at night!
Well known in New Zealand, Possum fur has been mixed with merino since the 1990’s to produce winter jumpers and socks that are warmer, lighter and softer than merino based alternatives, however its use in footwear has not been explored creating a point of uniqueness for the new brand. With sockless wear only enhancing the experience, founder Neil Taylor is excited to bring them to market. “We can’t wait for people to slip our boots onto their feet and feel how soft, silky and cozy they are,” says Taylor.
From idea to product over the COVID-19 lockdown period, Taylor has engaged world class kiwi design and footwear talent and partnered with co-founder and Industrial Designer Nicholas Couch to create The Possum Boots, a uniquely New Zealand product.
Possums are an introduced pest in New Zealand, and despite conservation efforts backed by the New Zealand government's Department of Conservation to control their numbers, they continue to wreak havoc on New Zealand’s native flora and fauna, causing devastating damage to broadleaved trees, notably rata, and destroy the eggs of native birds. “DoC has declared the possum as one of the greatest threats to our natural environment with their numbers estimated to be over 30 million” says Taylor. “Our goal with Keuzi is two-fold - We want the world to experience this incredible fibre, while also providing commercial incentive to New Zealand’s possum fur industry that will help to reduce possum numbers in a way that provides economic growth.”
Taylor believes demand for the Keuzi boots will have a flow on effect to the long term value of the industry including boosting regional employment and supporting the 1200 plus possum hunters throughout the country.
The conservation focus has been well received by environmental groups, with Keuzi soon to announce a partnership with one of New Zealand’s largest conservation organisations where a percentage of proceeds from product sales will be donated to help regenerate New Zealand’s native species and protect native birds.
As for developing the product during a global pandemic, Taylor and the Keuzi team have taken the challenge in their stride. “COVID-19 has presented obstacles for following a more traditional route of developing the product offshore, so we have completed the design and development at home in New Zealand” says Taylor. “This has been a steep learning curve, but we’re up for the challenge.”
No stranger to the challenge of building a new business, Taylor cut his teeth in the peak of the late 90’s dot-com boom, launching one of New Zealand’s first business-to-consumer e-commerce platforms. Tayor says “having spent 25 years in the IT industry, footwear making is outside of my comfort zone, so finding the right people has been very important.” The project has utilized the creative talents of some of New Zealand’s leading footwear designers and technicians to create a simple, beautiful, comfortable classic boot that sits at the intersection of fashion and utility. Couch has joined as a co-founder which has been a big leg up in making this idea a reality. “Nick brings extensive experience leading the design and delivery of innovation projects internationally, and a background in footwear design has provided valuable guidance to the project's foundations” says Taylor.
Now, after months of hard work creating boots that are as suitable an addition to a fashionable outfit, as they are with a bedrobe; boots with the comfort of your favourite pair of sneakers, and the softness of a pillow, it’s time to take Keuzi’s boots to the world!
Keuzi will be launching the boots on 20th July 2020 7pm UTC time via the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, and a preview of the range can be viewed at www.keuzi.com
