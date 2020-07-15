LoginRadius Announces Identity Import Manager to Support Seamless Data Migration
We witness companies of all sizes and industries struggling with migrating data from legacy systems. When that happens, their go-to-market time dramatically increases.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based customer identity and access management solution, launches its latest Digital Identity Import Manager feature that allows the large-scale import of consumer profile data and credentials from another system into the LoginRadius database via CSV files. Data can now be seamlessly migrated from different applications, services, and databases.
With this product launch, LoginRadius aims to replace the traditional method of manually writing codes to move data with a much easier and faster interface.
“We witness companies of all sizes and industries struggling with migrating data from legacy systems. When that happens, their go-to-market time dramatically increases”, said Deepak Gupta, CTO, and co-founder of LoginRadius.
“As customers started approaching us for help, we developed the LoginRadius Identity Import Manager to harness the limitless power of automating data migration with 100% precision,“ he added.
Key Features of LoginRadius Identity Import Manager
Data Migration Operation: It supports the operation of data migration by importing new data, updating, and deleting existing data migration. It also supports automatic mapping with LoginRadius fields.
Data Integration: It offers a single and unified view with a real-time progress update along with consolidated structured and unstructured data from multiple sources.
Data Compliance: It provides reliable data security capabilities by aligning with the NIST SP 800-53 component. Other certifications include SOC2 Type ll, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and 27018 with ISO 27001:2013.
Process Optimization: It optimizes current processes to increase efficiency, reduce data points, and decrease resource usage close to real-time.
Log File Protection: Log files can be protected with a password, using the Set log file password field.
Redundancy Verification: Redundancy is removed using Lookup Type, which locates the customer profile that needs to be inserted, updated, or deleted, thus avoiding duplicate profile.
Data ETL Logs: It displays the request history of migrated data and the download links for logs. ETL Logs offers information like the start time of operation, the expiry time of downloadable files, data operation status, etc.
Flexible tools: It is equipped with modern tools that excel at addressing the exploding growth of different types of data sources and are designed to work with structured and unstructured data.
The LoginRadius Identity Import Manager is a reliable migration feature that will instantly improve the productivity of data professionals and help companies realize faster time-to-value of the CIAM platform.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience and win consumer trust.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer customer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
