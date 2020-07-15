SQF Code Edition 9: Your Input on The Next Step in Global Food Safety

There will be 11 new 9.0 Codes introduced in October 2020 with a May 2021 implementation. The public comment period for the SQF Codes Edition 9 has begun, and SQFI is looking to food retailers to provide their insight into issues that matter most to consumers.

With the help of the SQF Technical Advisory Council, certification bodies, training centers, and commodity-specific Technical Working Groups, we have updated the SQF Food Safety and Quality Codes to prepare for the future of food safety. We’re excited to announce that Edition 9 will offer a series of customized standards for our principal industry groups in the form of individual SQF Codes for the specific sectors, encompassing the entire supply chain.