Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,146 in the last 365 days.

SQF Code Edition 9: Your Input on The Next Step in Global Food Safety

New SQF Codes Coming in October. Public Review & Comment Period is Open. 

There will be 11 new 9.0 Codes introduced in October 2020 with a May 2021 implementation. The public comment period for the SQF Codes Edition 9 has begun, and SQFI is looking to food retailers to provide their insight into issues that matter most to consumers.  

With the help of the SQF Technical Advisory Council, certification bodies, training centers, and commodity-specific Technical Working Groups, we have updated the SQF Food Safety and Quality Codes to prepare for the future of food safety. We’re excited to announce that Edition 9 will offer a series of customized standards for our principal industry groups in the form of individual SQF Codes for the specific sectors, encompassing the entire supply chain. 

You just read:

SQF Code Edition 9: Your Input on The Next Step in Global Food Safety

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.